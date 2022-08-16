Azerbaijan's SOFAZ denies calls for investments in oil & gas trading activities

By Azernews

Publications encouraging citizens to individual investment, oil, and gas trading activities have nothing to do with the activities of the Azerbaijani State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) and the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), Azernews reports, citing the fund’s message.

According to the statement, such news has been spread on behalf of the organization over the past three months.

"SOFAZ informs citizens that these publications are false and have nothing to do with the activities of the fund,” the notification said.

Further, it was stated that the fund doesn’t bear any responsibility for the messages on its behalf.

"We ask citizens, faced with these cases, to immediately contact the relevant law enforcement agencies and send this information to the email address: [email protected],” the message noted.