Israel to implement new agriculture projects in Azerbaijan soon - ambassador

By Trend

Agriculture has become one of the main cooperation priorities for Azerbaijan and Israel, Ambassador of Israel George Deek told Trend.

"Soon we will see the completion of the grain and stock storage project. Israel is also going to implement some projects on dairy farms, orchid cultivation. Some of those projects were followed up on after the Azerbaijan-Israel business forum held on May 18 in Baku. We have opened 'demonstration farms' in the cities of Ganja, Guba, and a new one will be opened soon near Baku," the ambassador said.

Israel has already expressed its readiness to assist Azerbaijan in restoration work on the liberated territories. As Deek noted regarding agriculture projects on the liberated lands, there is nothing in development at the moment, but Israel is very keen to increase its involvement.