Ministry of Agriculture appeals to grain manufacturers

By Trend

The Ministry of Agriculture appealed to farmers in connection with signing the contracts to stimulate grain production in accordance with the decree of the head of the state dated 19 July 2022 'On a number of measures to increase the level of self-sufficiency in food wheat', Trend reports.

In connection with the resolution of issues arising from the decree, the identification of potential farms capable of producing food wheat has begun.

The heads of farms with an area of more than 50 hectares, where irrigation systems of the pivot type are installed or are planned to be installed, can contact the ministry to conclude a contract. Those wishing to join this program, provided they meet the necessary requirements, must fill out the appropriate questionnaire and send it to the email address [email protected]

Contact: consultant of the Department of land use control of the Ministry of Agriculture Sima Mammadova.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (077) 299 23 63