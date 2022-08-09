Azerbaijani oil prices up

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $0.29 on August 8 compared to the previous price, amounting to $98.74 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 8 amounted to $97.07 per barrel, up by $0.37 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $65.04 per barrel on August 8, growing by $1.65 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea edged up by $2.06 compared to the previous price and made up $103.47 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 9)



