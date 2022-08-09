Several officials of Azerbaijan's Azeristiliktajhizat JSC fired

By Trend

The head of thermal network sites No. 7 of Baku city and the head of Azeristiliktajhizat JSC district heating, cooling, steam and compressed air supply service of Ganja city were fired, Trend reports via Azeristiliktajhizat JSC.

According to Azeristiliktajhizat JSC, the reason for their dismissal was their improper implementation of measures to prepare for the autumn-winter season 2022/2023.

Furthermore, four other employees were reprimanded with a final warning.

"The heads of the relevant thermal network sites had been given instructions to monitor educational and healthcare institutions, as well as residential buildings included in the service areas, identify existing shortcomings, take measures to eliminate them by organizations that have these facilities on their balance sheet," the company said.