Azerbaijan imports goods manufactured by industrial zones over to 50 countries in 1H2022

Goods manufactured in Azerbaijan's industrial zones have been exported to over 50 countries, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.

“In the first half of 2022, with the production of goods worth 1.3 billion manats [$764.7 million], the share of industrial zones in the non-oil industry of the country was 14.9 percent,” he said.

According to Jabbarov, Azerbaijani export of non-oil industrial products from industrial zones accounted for 33.1 percent, or 543.9 million manats ($319.9 million).

Azerbaijan has five industrial zones, with the primary goal of ensuring the long-term development of the non-oil sector, creating and expanding new production areas in the country through the use of innovative technologies, and expanding the export map of these products.

The establishment of industrial parks is one of the areas with high potential for innovative economic development. Decrees were signed to establish the Aghdam Industrial Park (May 28, 2021) and the Araz Valley Economic Zone (October 4, 2021) in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.