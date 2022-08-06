Number of Russian companies allowed to export livestock products to Azerbaijan

By Trend

As many as 24 Russian enterprises have additionally been entitled to export livestock products to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor).

According to the statement, the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan granted the right on exporting animal products to Russian enterprises on the basis of companies' complying with the veterinary and sanitary requirements of Azerbaijan.

A total of 1,074 Russian enterprises have the right to supply their products to Azerbaijan.

"Rosselkhoznadzor will continue to expand the list of livestock product exporters to Azerbaijan," the agency said.