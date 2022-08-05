Public-private partnership development to enhance Azerbaijan's role in global logistics – minister

By Trend

The development of public-private partnership will enhance Azerbaijan's role in the global logistics and transport, Minister Rashad Nabiyev said at the meeting with representatives of transport companies, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the road transport reforms, expanding access of local carriers to international transport, as well as the importance of using digital technologies in the field of transport. Moreover, Nabiyev talked about the development of road freight, as well as about measures and incentives in this area.

The minister outlined the Rules for international road passenger and freight transport, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8, 2022, which would be applied from April 2023.

"As part of these rules, all drivers must have an employment contract. In addition, the responsible person and drivers should be trained and granted the relevant certificate. There are also certain requirements for the carrier company, and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport is ready to support them in these procedures," the minister noted.

"Furthermore, we have prepared proposals to change the current legislative acts regulating the road transport sector. The adoption of these documents will help creating an information system of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, through which cargo carriers will be able to receive digital services, as well as follow up-to-date information in the field of transport," Nabiyev said.