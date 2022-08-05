Azercosmos, Swiss Signalhorn ink cooperation accord

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani satellite operator Azercosmos and Swiss Signalhorn company have signed a cooperation agreement, Azernews reports per Azercosmos.

According to the agreement, Signalhorn has already started providing Internet services at sea via the European broadcast beam of the Azerspace-1 satellite. The resources of the Azerspace-1 satellite are transferred to cruise ships in the Mediterranean directly from the teleport belonging to Signalhorn.

"Azercosmos continues to improve broadband capabilities at sea, which is one of the main segments of the global satellite communication market. At present, reliable and stable internet services are provided via Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2 satellites to the ships in the Caspian, Black, and Azov seas, the Iranian Gulf, the Volga River, and the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea," the statement reads.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the South Caucasus region and provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and Azersky satellites, facilitates the reception of signals from satellites of other satellite operators via a fiber-optic network.