Azerbaijani oil prices drop

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $2.38 on August 3 compared to the previous price, amounting to $102.19 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 3 amounted to $100.29 per barrel, down by $2.11 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $63.71 per barrel on August 3, decreasing by $2.12 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $3.41 compared to the previous price and made up $103.15 per barrel.