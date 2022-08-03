Minister: Tashkent Declaration to be conducive to boosting partnership

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has said that the Tashkent Declaration, signed within the first trilateral meeting of the foreign, economy, and transport ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan, is a significant contribution to the further deepening and enhancement of the partnership among the countries, Azernews reports.

The minister noted that the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation, promoting joint investment projects, and utilizing the transport-logistics opportunities.

"It is a pleasure to participate in the first trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Uzbek, and Turkish Foreign, Economy, and Transport Ministers. Today’s meeting facilitated fruitful discussions on strengthening the cooperation between our friendly and brotherly countries promoting the joint #investment projects and utilizing the #transport-#logistics opportunities. The #TashkentDeclaration, signed within the first trilateral meeting between the Foreign, Economy, and Transport Ministers of Azerbaijan, #Türkiye and #Uzbekistan is a significant contribution to the further deepening and enhancement of the partnership and friendly ties between our countries," Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page.

To recall, on August 2, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan signed the Tashkent Declaration. The declaration on the results of the trilateral Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan–Turkiye Dialogue was signed by Turkish and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu and Jeyhun Bayramov as well as Acting Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov. The declaration is aimed at strengthening relations between the three countries.