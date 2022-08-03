Azerbaijani oil prices drop

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta on August 2 decreased by $1.4 compared to the previous price and amounted to $104.57 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $1.41 to $102.4 per barrel.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk increased by $0.05 compared to the previous indicator, amounting to $65.83 per barrel.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $0.51 compared to the previous price and made up $106.56 per barrel.

Official currency rate for August 3 is 1.7 AZN/USD