Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss further deepening of energy cooperation

Azerbaijan and Turkiye have discussed cooperation in the energy sector, Azernews reports.

The discussion occurred during a meeting between Azerbaijani State Oil Company (SOCAR) President Rovshan Najaf and Turkiye’s Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the positive results of the existing cooperation between the two countries in all areas, including the energy sector.

They stressed that the global projects implemented with the joint participation of Azerbaijan and Turkiye serve to ensure the strategic interests of both countries.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest in the course of the conversation.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye collaborate in a variety of economic sectors and have completed major energy and infrastructure projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP. Turkiye imports Azerbaijani natural gas through the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and TANAP. Azerbaijan supplies gas to Turkiye only from the offshore Shah Deniz field.

In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. As of 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.6 billion. So far, Turkiye is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkiye was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.