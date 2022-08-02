Monetary base in Azerbaijan slightly increases

By Azernews

The monetary base in Azerbaijan has amounted to 16.12 billion manats ($948.7 billion), which is higher by 2.99 percent compared to the previous month as of July 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Central Bank.

According to the CBA, on an annualized basis, the monetary base has increased by 13.42 percent or 1.907 billion manats ($1.122 billion). The monetary base in July 2021 amounted to 14.213 billion manats ($8.365 billion).

The monetary base includes cash, free and obligatory reserves of commercial banks that are in circulation.