Heads of Azerbaijani state agencies responsible for transit cargo traffic hold meeting at Port of Baku

By Trend

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, Head of the State Border Service Elchin Guliyev, Acting Chairman of the State Customs Committee, First Deputy Chairman Shahin Baghirov, Chairman of 'Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company' Rauf Valiyev, alongside the responsible officials of the above-mentioned agencies visited the Port of Baku on August 1, Trend reports.

During the visit, the responsible persons of the above structures got acquainted with the processes of transshipment, operational transportation of transit cargo in the port. Within the visit, the participants closely observed the processes of loading and transportation of transit cargo in the Port of Baku.

Later, the participants held discussions on activities and prospects for speeding up multimodal logistics operations and cargo throughput processes within transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan.