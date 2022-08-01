AZPROMO, Swiss JCC discuss establishing cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Swiss Joint Chamber of Commerce (JCC) have discussed the establishment of cooperation, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed Azerbaijan's business and investment environment. In addition, export opportunities for Azerbaijan's non-oil products were presented.

The JCC is the central, unifying hub for Eurasian business activity in Switzerland. The chamber supports Swiss companies doing business in Eastern Europe (non-EU), Central Asia, and the South Caucasus, and companies from the region interested in establishing themselves in Switzerland.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland cooperate in various economic sectors. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992.

There is a mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, Baku will host a meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in 2022.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $457.2 million in 2021, with exports accounting for $272.5 million and imports for $184.7 million.