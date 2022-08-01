TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan, ADB interest in cooperation in public-private partnership field

01 August 2022 [11:07] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have expressed interest in cooperation in the field of public-private partnership, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and a group of experts on the public-private sector of the Asian Development Bank.

During the meeting, Orkhan Mammadov expressed Azerbaijan's interest in studying the ADB's experience in the mentioned area. They also exchanged views on organizing a study tour and joint events.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the Asian Development Bank since 1999. Since then, the bank has committed $4.4 billion in loans, and $32.28 million in technical assistance projects, including ADB-administered co-financing for Azerbaijan.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/223619.html

Print version

Views: 236

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also