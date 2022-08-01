Currency rates for August 1

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against Azerbaijani manat as of August 1, 2022 is set at 1.7 and 1.738 manat, respectively, Trend reports via Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to CBA the manat rate to other currencies on August 1 is as follows:

Currencies Official exchange rate 1 US dollar USD 1.7 1 Euro EUR 1.738 1 Australian dollar AUD 1.877 1 Argentine peso ARS 0.013 1 Belarus ruble BYN 0.6735 1 Brazil real BRL 0.3286 1 UAE dirham AED 0.4628 1 South African rand ZAR 0.1022 100 South Korean won KRW 0.1301 1 Czech koruna CZK 0.0706 1 Chilean peso CLP 0.1887 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.2517 1 Danish krone DKK 0.2335 1 Georgian lari GEL 0.6162 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.2166 1 Indian rupee INR 0.0215 1 British pound GBP 2.0709 100 Indonesian rupiah IDR 0.0114 100 Iranian rials IRR 0.004 1 Swedish krona SEK 0.1673 1 Swiss franc CHF 1.7874 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.5004 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.3272 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.5428 1 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.0035 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.0204 100 Lebanese pound LBP 0.1124 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 0.3818 1 Mexican peso MXN 0.0834 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.0881 1 Egyptian pound EGP 0.0898 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.1757 100 Uzbek soum UZS 0.0156 1 Polish zloty PLN 0,3668 1 Russian ruble RUB 0.0273 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.2316 1 Saudi riyal SAR 0.4526 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF) XDR 2.2501 1 Turkish lira TRY 0.0948 1 Taiwan dollar TWD 0.0566 1 Tajik somoni TJS 0.1658 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvna UAH 0.0465 100 Japanese yen JPY 1.2819 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1.0706

