Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
July 18
1.7
July 25
1.7
July 19
1.7
July 26
1.7
July 20
1.7
July 27
1.7
July 21
1.7
July 28
1.7
July 22
1.7
July 29
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0015 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.004 and amounted to 1.7338 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
July 11
1.7154
July 18
1.7346
July 12
1.7229
July 19
1.7383
July 13
1.7419
July 20
1.7254
July 14
1.7377
July 21
1.7348
July 15
1.7309
July 22
1.7361
Average weekly
1.7298
Average weekly
1.7338
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0022 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0016 manat and reached 0.0284 manat per ruble.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
July 18
0.0298
July 25
0.0295
July 19
0.0297
July 26
0.0291
July 20
0.0301
July 27
0.0283
July 21
0.0310
July 28
0.0279
July 22
0.0295
July 29
0.0273
Average weekly
0.0300
Average weekly
0.0284
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0009 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has declined by 0.0017 manat and totaled 0.0952 manat per Turkish lira.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
July 18
0.0977
July 25
0.0956
July 19
0.0973
July 26
0.0953
July 20
0.0968
July 27
0.0952
July 21
0.0967
July 28
0.0952
July 22
0.0959
July 29
0.0947
Average weekly
0.0969
Average weekly
0.0952