Turkish Minister: TANAP capacity can be doubled within framework of MoU between EU-Azerbaijan

The capacity of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) can be doubled within the framework of the memorandum signed between the European Union and Azerbaijan, providing for more natural gas supplies to Europe, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said, Azernews reports.

"The transmission capacity of TANAP can be doubled. The 16 billion cubic meters of natural gas pumped annually will increase to 31-32 billion cubic meters," he said.

The minister emphasized that some investments will be required to increase the transmission capacity of the pipeline.

Moreover, he expressed Turkiye's readiness to participate in the process.

On July 18, Azerbaijan and the European Commission signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation in the energy sector. The document was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

TANAP is the central part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which connects the giant Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan to Europe through the South Caucasus Pipeline and TAP.

The capacity of the pipeline is planned to be increased up to 23 billion cubic meters by 2023, 31 billion cubic meters by 2026, and at the final stage 60 billion cubic meters. The current TANAP’s capacity is 16 billion cubic meters.

The shareholders of TANAP are the Southern Gas Corridor Company (SGC) (51 percent), BOTAS (30 percent), BP Pipelines (TANAP) Limited (12 percent), and SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S. (7 percent).

To recall, Azerbaijan started commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor, with the completion of the TAP construction on December 31, 2020.