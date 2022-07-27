Russia's IrAero air-carrier resumes flights from Yekaterinburg to Baku

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Russian IrAero air carrier will resume its Yekaterinburg-Baku flights from July 31, Azernews reports.

The flights will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, by Russian SSC-100 planes with two-hour travel time.

To recall, air communication between Yekaterinburg and Baku was suspended in March 2022.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.