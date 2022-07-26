Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund to implement new support programs

By Trend

Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Development Fund and Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy will implement new programs, and introduce new tools and products, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television (AZTV) channel, Trend reports.

"Currently, a number of programs to support entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan are being completed. Targeted programs to develop women's entrepreneurship, and open small businesses for citizens returning to the liberated territories are underway," Jabbarov noted.

Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated preferential loans for 1,384 projects in the amount of 53.9 million manat ($31.7 million) since the beginning of 2022.