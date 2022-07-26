Azerbaijani-Bulgarian friendship should become bridge for more significant energy diversification - Kiril Petkov

By Trend

It is time for the friendship between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan to become a bridge for more significant energy diversification, Kiril Petkov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Talking about the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which is aimed at transporting Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria’s gas the prime minister said that it is 99 percent complete.

“For 12 years during the previous government, the IGB project hasn’t been finished, it was delayed. I am very proud to have led the government that managed to complete this project in six months. In the next weeks, the IGB will be fully operating. It is finished on 99 percent and in

the next half of the year, the IGB will be fully operating. We’re looking at few remaining activities that absolutely need to be completed prior to commercial launch to make sure everything is working safely and properly and that we’ve kept the highest industry standards,” Petkov explained.

He pointed out that the EPC contractor AVAX needs to proceed in a prompt manner with the remaining activities for the integration and testing of the SCADA system.

“The rest is mostly under the jurisdiction of the Bulgarian and Greek institutions – a number of administrative procedures that have to be completed so that we can get the project’s equivalent of Act 16. The usual deadlines here can take about 3 months but we boosted in Bulgaria a prealignment process with all institutions proactively asking for their green light for ensuring IGB’s commercial start. There is an active and dedicated political and institutional support to limit the estimated timeline,” said the prime minister.