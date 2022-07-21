Memorandum on strategic partnership in energy confirms EU’s view of Azerbaijan as equal – Canadian expert

By Trend

On July 18, "A Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the European Union represented by the European Commission and the Republic of Azerbaijan" has been signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen inked the document.

The memorandum signed between to double supplies of Azerbaijani gas to EU confirms that the EU regards Azerbaijan today as an equal, Robert M. Cutler, a Fellow of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute told Trend.

The memorandum is a framework agreement that requires subsequent implementation, he said, adding that it spells out common policy goals in greater than usual specificity.

"And these go beyond the gas export numbers that get the headlines. They include, for example, renewable energy and environmental protection. Taken together, the memorandum represents a commonly agreed agenda for subsequent joint meetings of specialists to address," Cutler noted.

In his words, beyond the natural gas trade, the memorandum anticipate cooperation in hydrogen and electricity.

"However, the natural gas is the most sig?ificant component of the memorandum, not only because of the EU's immediate need for it, but also because of its strategic significance. The memorandum confirms that the EU regards Azerbaijan today as an equal," Culter added.

He emphasized that the prestige and opportunity accruing to Baku from its signature are enormous.

"It confirms Azerbaijan as a "middle power" and autonomous driver of the diplomatic and political evolution not just in its own region but beyond," he concluded.