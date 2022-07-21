Azerbaijan to hold another KOB Fest exhibition-fair in Shaki

By Trend

A KOB [Small & Medium Business] Fest exhibition-fair will be held in Azerbaijan’s Shaki on July 22, the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

According to the SMBDA, the exhibition-fair to be organized by the agency, will present food and non-food products manufactured by SMEs, as well as handicrafts.

KOB Fest will also present the services of SMEs operating in the region in the areas of education, information technology, and finance. Besides, a cultural and entertainment program will be organized within the festival.

The exhibition-fair, which will be held on the territory of the Shaki Khans Palace, will be open to visitors from 10:00 to 20:00 (GMT+4).