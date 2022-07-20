Azerbaijan, Europe mull plans for expansion of Southern Gas Corridor

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Europe have discussed plans to expand the Southern Gas Corridor, Azernews reports.

The discussion proceeded during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov with the delegation led by European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs Chair David McAllister, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of the signed memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership in the energy field for the further development of cooperation in areas such as natural gas supply, renewable energy, green hydrogen, energy efficiency, environmental protection, etc.

They discussed Azerbaijan's hydrocarbon resources, the country's renewable energy potential, the efficient use of these natural resources in the process of the energy transition with the attraction of private investments, green energy export, energy efficiency, targets to fight against climate change, as well as projects implemented in the direction of creating a green energy zone in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

On July 19, Azerbaijan and the European Commission signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation in the energy sector. The document was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU and Azerbaijan are in active dialogue on increasing gas supplies amid the energy crisis. The EU-Azerbaijan energy cooperation has reached a new level and is still ongoing within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor. The EU places a high value on energy supply diversification, and the Southern Gas Corridor is particularly important in this regard.

To recall, with the completion of the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor. The Southern Gas Corridor is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from the Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP, and TAP.

Last year, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. By late 2022, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 9.1 billion cubic meters, and in 2023, the volume of gas supplies is expected to reach 11 billion cubic meters.