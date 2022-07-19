Production from Shah Deniz to reach its peak by end of 2022

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Production from the Shah Deniz deposit, which is among the world’s largest gas-condensate ones, is to reach its peak by the end of 2022, bp’s Vice-President for the Caspian Region, Communications and External Affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said, Azernews reports.

He noted that gas production is planned to reach 26 billion cubic meters.

Moreover, Aslanbayli noted that the Alfa platform located in the Shah Deniz field will be stopped for scheduled maintenance work in the third quarter of 2022.

The contract on the development of the Shah Deniz gas field was signed in 1996. Shareholders of the Shah Deniz project are BP (operator, 29.99 percent), LUKOIL (19.99 percent), TPAO (19 percent), SOCAR (14.35 percent), NICO (10 percent), and SGC (6.67 percent).

From the start of operations till the end of the first quarter of 2022, the Shah Deniz field has produced about 164 billion cubic meters of gas and 37 million tons of condensate. The field currently produces around 70 million cubic meters of gas and 105,000 barrels of condensate per day.