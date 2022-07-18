Azerbaijan divulges number of cyber threats in national segment of Internet in 1H2022

The number of requests in Azerbaijan related to computer security amounted to 3 million in the first half of 2022, Azernews reports with reference to the Center for Combating Computer Incidents (CERT).

Some 94.3 percent (2.8 million) of the total number of requests were considered and satisfied.

According to CERT, the computer incident response team prepared and sent 204 reports to the relevant structures based on the information security audit, during the reporting period.

Additionally, 28 domain names and 85 subdomains were registered in the Azerbaijani segment of the Internet from January through June 2022.

The number of unique cyber incidents in the Azerbaijani segment of the Internet decreased by 20.3 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, to 3.9 million.