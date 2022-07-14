Minister: Electricity output from renewable energy sources up by 205.3m kWh

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Electricity production from renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan increased by 205.3 million kWh in the first half of 2022, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Azernews reports.

"In January-June, electricity production from #RenewableEnergySources, including HPPs, amounted to 1162.7 million kWh with an increase of 205.3 million kWh," Shahbazov wrote on his official Twitter page.

The minister also noted that the electricity production in the country increased by 2.3 percent and amounted to 13.5 billion kWh in January-June this year.

"The #ElectricityProduction in the republic increased by 2.3% compared to the same period last year, amounting to 13 520.5 mln kWh in January-June 2022, #exports to 664.1 million kWh, #imports to 71.1 million kWh," he wrote.

Renewable energy currently accounts for 17 percent of total energy production in the country. The goal is to raise those percentages to 30 percent by 2030.

The potential of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan is 27,000 MW, including 3,000 MW in wind energy, 23,000 MW in solar energy, 380 MW in biomass energy, and 520 MW in the energy of mountain rivers.