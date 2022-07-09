Azerbaijan discloses gas exports to Europe for 1H2022

By Trend

A total of 5.4 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas was exported to Europe in the first half of 2022, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov tweeted, Trend reports.

Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan exported 4.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye, while 1.5 billion cubic meters – to Georgia in the reporting period.

In the first half of 2022, Azerbaijan boosted gas exports by 25.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021, and the country's gas output increased by 15.1 percent reaching 23.4 billion cubic meters.