Payments made by foreigners with bank cards up by $89.1m in Azerbaijan

The volume of transactions carried out by foreigners with the use of bank cards in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN184.1 million ($108.2m) in May 2022, Azernews reports, per the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

Foreign spent by AZN151.5 million ($89.1m) more using bank cards in May this year than in the same month last year.

At the same time, foreigners in Azerbaijan made transactions in the amount of AZN870.4 million ($512m) through bank cards in the first five months of the year.

To recall, the volume of transactions carried out by foreigners with the use of bank cards in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN136.6 million (80.3m) in April this year.