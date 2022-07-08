Azerbaijan, Global Network of Entrepreneurs mull opportunities for joint co-op

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the Global Network of Entrepreneurs have discussed opportunities for joint cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium-Sized Development Agency Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, who is on a working visit to Washington, with the Global Network of Entrepreneurs Director Jonathan Ortmans.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the agency's support and services provided for SMBs, planned innovations in the field, as well as information sharing in support of SMBs.

Moreover, the World Congress of the International Council for Small Business (ICSB) was held in Washington. The meeting was attended by the representatives of public and private entities, micro and small businesses, and experts from various countries. The representatives of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium-Sized Business Agency also attended the meeting.

At the panel "Entrepreneurial revolution-future" held within the Congress, Orkhan Mammadov briefed on business development, new trends in entrepreneurship, the agency's activities, and support and services provided.

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency has been a member of the International Council for Small Business (ICSB) since 2021.