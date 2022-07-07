Baku, Bishkek mull prospects of economic cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed prospects for economic cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion materialized at a meeting between Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency Head Yusif Abdullayev with Kyrgyzstan Ambassador Kayrat Osmonaliyev.

The parties emphasized the importance of the April 2022 event between the business communities of the two countries in terms of economic cooperation. They also discussed the work done on the implementation of upcoming issues.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on the organization of mutual business missions.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were established on January 19, 1993. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan was established in October 2007, while the embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan was opened in October 2014.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9 million in 2021.