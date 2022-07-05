Azerbaijani Central, Polish National banks mull future directions of cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Central Bank and Polish National Bank have discussed future directions of cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion occurred during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Central Bank Chairman Taleh Kazimov with Polish National Bank Governor Adam Glapinski.

"Yesterday I met with Mr. Adam Glapinski, Governor of the National Bank of Poland, as part of the business visit to #Switzerland. During the meeting, we discussed expansion and future directions of cooperation between the Central Bank of #Azerbaijan and the National Bank of #Poland," Kazimov wrote on his official Twitter page.

Azerbaijan and Poland are actively cooperating in various political, economic, and cultural spheres. The Polish embassy in Azerbaijan was opened on August 23, 2001, with the Azerbaijani embassy in Poland on August 30, 2004. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $111 million in 2021.