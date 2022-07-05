SOCAR: No problems with sale of any types of fuels in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Currently, there are no problems with the sale of any types of fuels in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports per SOCAR Petroleum.

"We would like to inform you that at the moment there are no problems with the sale of any types of fuels in the country. The sales of all types of fuels are done as usual," the company wrote on its official Facebook page.

The statement was made in regard to the information disseminated in some media and social networks about problems in the sale of various types of fuels in the country.

SOCAR Petroleum started its operations in 2008 under the SOCAR brand. The company owns 37 petrol stations and 11 oil terminals.

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan, one in Turkey, as well as networks of petrol stations in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Romania, and Switzerland.