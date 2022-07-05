Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign roadmap on agricultural development

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a roadmap for cooperation in the agricultural sector, Azernews reports.

The roadmap was signed during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov and his Uzbek counterpart Zhamshid Khodzhayev, held within the framework of the first meeting of the agriculture ministers of the member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States.

The first meeting of agriculture ministers was chaired by Uzbek Agriculture Minister Zhamshid Khodzhayev with the OTS Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the opportunities for expanding cooperation between the member countries of the organization in the agriculture sector, increasing trade turnover, and implementing projects of mutual interest.

Speaking at the meeting, Inam Karimov noted that Azerbaijan is making great efforts to achieve sustainable transformation of the agro-food system. In this regard, he emphasized that green energy, digitalization, and innovative solutions are the main principles of the country’s efforts to create a sustainable national agro-food system.

“Azerbaijan is implementing a successful digital transformation in the agriculture sector. Our current practices are recognized by relevant international organizations as one of the best in the world. More than 500,000 farmers in Azerbaijan use digital agriculture services and state support through the electronic agricultural information system,” he said.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to share this experience with the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States.

During the meeting, it was noted that the Turkic states have great potential for cooperation in all areas of agriculture.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.