Azerbaijani oil prices grow

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $3.5 on July 4 compared to the previous price, amounting to $128.8 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 4 totaled $127.46 per barrel, up by $3.55 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $83.3 per barrel on July 4, growing by $2.98 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $3.25 compared to the previous price and made up $124.79 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 5)