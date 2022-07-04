Azerbaijani, Uzbek think tanks agree on cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

An agreement on cooperation was reached at a meeting between Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications Executive Director Vusal Gasimli and Uzbekistan's Center for Strategic and Regional Studies First Deputy Director Akramjon Nematov, Azernews reports.

Recalling the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan, Gasimli noted the great potential for cooperation between the two countries. He said that there are three main directions of bilateral ties - economic cooperation to increase trade turnover, the mutual attraction of investments and strategic cooperation in transport and logistics.

In turn, Nematov noted that the recent meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and the implementation of signed documents can turn both countries into a trans-regional center in Central Asia.

He mentioned that more than 300 Azerbaijani companies are currently working in Uzbekistan.

Stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation in the industrial sphere, he briefed on Uzbekistan's participation in the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.