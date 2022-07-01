Azerbaijani oil prices down

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $3.41 on June 30 compared to the previous price, amounting to $123.4 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on June 30 amounted to $122.01 per barrel, down by $3.41 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $78.96 per barrel on June 30, decreasing by $4.09 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $4.1 compared to the previous price and made up $120.49 per barrel.