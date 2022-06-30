Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss cooperation in various sectors of economy

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Turkiye have discussed successful cooperation in various sectors of the economy, including social, cultural and humanitarian spheres, Azernews reports, citing the Economy Ministry.

The discussion took place during the Turkish Education Foundation Board Chairman, Birol Akgun's visit to Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry.

Azerbaijan's First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev emphasized the strong ties of friendship and partnership with brotherly Turkiye, as well as strategic cooperation at a high level.

He underlined that close ties in the field of education, especially with leading Turkish universities, are important.

In his turn, Birol Akgun briefed on the foundation's activities and expressed interest in continuing successful joint activities with the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye collaborate in a variety of economic sectors and have completed major energy and infrastructure projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

Turkiye imports Azerbaijani natural gas through the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and TANAP. Azerbaijan supplies gas to Turkiye only from the Shah Deniz field.

In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. As of 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.6 billion. So far, Turkiye is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkiye was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.