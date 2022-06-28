Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss cooperation opportunities between businessmen

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

As part of his working visit to the USA, representatives of Azerbaijan's Agency for Small and Medium-Sized Business Development visited the Turkish House in New York, Azernews reports.

As part of the visit, the meeting was held between Agency Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Consul-General at the Consulate General of Türkiye in New York Reyhan Ozgur.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkish businessmen in the United States. They also discussed the consular support in this area.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye collaborate in a variety of economic sectors and have completed major energy and infrastructure projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

Turkiye imports Azerbaijani natural gas through the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and TANAP. Azerbaijan supplies gas to Turkiye only from the Shah Deniz field.

In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. As of 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.6 billion. So far, Turkiye is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkiye was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.