Official: SMBs in Azerbaijan contribute to employment, economic growth, sustainable dev't

The chairman of the board of the Agency for Small and Medium-Sized Business Development, Orkhan Mammadov, has said that SMBs in Azerbaijan, as well as throughout the world, contribute to employment, economic growth, and sustainable development, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks at the conference on "Sustainable development and reconstruction: SMBs for sustainable development" which was held at the UN headquarters in New York on the occasion of micro, small and medium entrepreneurs day on June 27.

Speaking at the conference, Mammadov noted that the level of development, diversification, and innovation of SMBs is an indicator of the level of development of countries.

Noting that 99 percent of entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan are small and medium-sized businesses, he briefed on the activities of SMBs and measures taken to support them.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan was represented at the event by the leadership of the Agency for Small and Medium-Sized Business Development. The conference was organized by the International Council for Small Business with the support of the UN Conference on Trade and Development and the Organization for Industrial Development.

We should note that according to the UN General Assembly resolution on the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as its contribution to sustainable economic development, June 27, is celebrated since 2017 under the slogan "The Big Impact of Small Business".