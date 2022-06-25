TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

25 June 2022 [13:32] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 13

1.7

June 20

1.7

June 14

1.7

June 21

1.7

June 15

1.7

June 22

1.7

June 16

1.7

June 23

1.7

June 17

1.7

June 24

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0023 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0121 and amounted to 1.7902 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 13

1.7830

June 20

1.7895

June 14

1.7717

June 21

1.7892

June 15

1.7717

June 22

1.7842

June 16

1.7745

June 23

1.7965

June 17

1.7895

June 24

1.7918

Average weekly

1.7781

Average weekly

1.7902

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0011 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0012 manat and reached 0.0308 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 13

0.0292

June 20

0.0300

June 14

0.0300

June 21

0.0307

June 15

0.0300

June 22

0.0309

June 16

0.0297

June 23

0.0315

June 17

0.0292

June 24

0.0311

Average weekly

0.0296

Average weekly

0.0308

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0004 manat and totaled 0.098 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 13

0.0984

June 20

0.0980

June 14

0.0985

June 21

0.0982

June 15

0.0985

June 22

0.0981

June 16

0.0985

June 23

0.0980

June 17

0.0982

June 24

0.0979

Average weekly

0.0984

Average weekly

0.0980


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/222151.html

Print version

Views: 69

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also