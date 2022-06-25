Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
June 13
1.7
June 20
1.7
June 14
1.7
June 21
1.7
June 15
1.7
June 22
1.7
June 16
1.7
June 23
1.7
June 17
1.7
June 24
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0023 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0121 and amounted to 1.7902 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
June 13
1.7830
June 20
1.7895
June 14
1.7717
June 21
1.7892
June 15
1.7717
June 22
1.7842
June 16
1.7745
June 23
1.7965
June 17
1.7895
June 24
1.7918
Average weekly
1.7781
Average weekly
1.7902
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0011 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0012 manat and reached 0.0308 manat per ruble.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
June 13
0.0292
June 20
0.0300
June 14
0.0300
June 21
0.0307
June 15
0.0300
June 22
0.0309
June 16
0.0297
June 23
0.0315
June 17
0.0292
June 24
0.0311
Average weekly
0.0296
Average weekly
0.0308
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0004 manat and totaled 0.098 manat per Turkish lira.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
June 13
0.0984
June 20
0.0980
June 14
0.0985
June 21
0.0982
June 15
0.0985
June 22
0.0981
June 16
0.0985
June 23
0.0980
June 17
0.0982
June 24
0.0979
Average weekly
0.0984
Average weekly
0.0980