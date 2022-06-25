Azerbaijani oil prices up

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.86 on June 24 compared to the previous price, amounting to $121.43 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on June 24 amounted to $119.96 per barrel, up by $2.84 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $78.53 per barrel on June 24, increasing by $2.79 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $2.62 compared to the previous price and made up $119.95 per barrel.