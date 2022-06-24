TODAY.AZ / Business

Kazakhstan's airline company launching flights between Aktobe and Baku

24 June 2022 [16:38] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Kazakhstan's QAZAQ AIR company is launching regular flights on a Aktobe-Baku-Aktobe route, Trend reports citing the company.

Flights on the Nur-Sultan - Baku - Nur-Sultan route are also being launched with transit through the city of Aktobe.

Starting July 7, the flights will be operated using a new generation Canadian-made De-Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft with a capacity of up to 86 passengers.

The flight time will be two hours and they will be carried out twice a week (on Thursdays and Sundays).

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/222111.html

Print version

Views: 68

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also