Kazakhstan's airline company launching flights between Aktobe and Baku

By Trend

Kazakhstan's QAZAQ AIR company is launching regular flights on a Aktobe-Baku-Aktobe route, Trend reports citing the company.

Flights on the Nur-Sultan - Baku - Nur-Sultan route are also being launched with transit through the city of Aktobe.

Starting July 7, the flights will be operated using a new generation Canadian-made De-Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft with a capacity of up to 86 passengers.

The flight time will be two hours and they will be carried out twice a week (on Thursdays and Sundays).