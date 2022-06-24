Minister: Nation's non-oil products export up by 30.9 pct

By Azernews

Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's non-oil product exports increased by 30.9 percent in the first five months of the year, the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Azernews reports.

The minister noted that as a result of measures taken to diversify the economy, the positive trend in the export of non-oil products continues.

"As a result of measures to diversify the #economy, the positive trend in the export of #nonoilproducts continues. In January-May of this year, exports of non-oil products increased by 30.9 percent, compared to the same period last year, and amounted to 1 billion. 188 mln. dollars," the minister wrote on his official Twitter page.

Earlier, it was reported that in the first five months of the year, the country's trade turnover amounted to $20.5 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $15.4 billion or 75 percent, while import was $5.1 billion or 24.9 percent, resulting in a surplus of $10.2 billion.

In the structure of the exports, the main volume came from products of the oil and gas sector with 92.2 percent, while the non-oil and gas sector amounted to 7.7 percent of the total export volume.