Azerbaijan's non-oil, gas output up in 5M2022

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 14.3 percent in January-May 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

In the first five months of the year, the volume of production in the oil and gas sector also increased by 1.1 percent.

Industrial products worth AZN34.9 billion ($20.5bn) were produced, which is 3.3 percent more compared to the same months of 2021.

Some 75.7 percent of the industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 20.3 percent in the manufacturing sector, 3.5 percent in the production, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas, and steam, and 0.5 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Moreover, commercial oil production in the mining sector dropped by 2.7 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 18.5 percent.

The volume of output in the production sector, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 2.4 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment, and disposal increased by 9.2 percent.

Additionally, the production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew by 2.1 times, construction materials by 64 percent, furniture by 60.7 percent, electronic equipment by 56.7 percent, textile by 50.6 percent, chemical products by 25.2 percent, rubber and plastic products by 19.9 percent, food products by 8.9 percent and wood processing industry by 6.8 percent.

In the meantime, production in the sphere of production of tobacco products dropped by 7.2 percent, leather and leather goods by 4.7 percent, computer, electronic and optical products drop by 4.3 percent, and beverage products by 10.4 percent.