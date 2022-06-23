BSTDB plans to launch new projects in Azerbaijan - official

By Trend

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) plans to launch new projects and services in Azerbaijan, BSTDB President Dmitry Pankin said answering the question from Trend's correspondent.

"After 'Role of BSTDB in supporting diversified and innovative economy of Azerbaijan in changing world' business forum which is to be held tomorrow we expect the launch of new projects, ideas and services which can provided by the bank to the private sector of Azerbaijan," Pankin said.

He noted that the bank is considering new potential areas and opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"We are very proud of our cooperation within the financial sector of Azerbaijan, and issuing our financial instruments in manat. We are also extremely interested in developing renewable energy projects," added the bank’s head.