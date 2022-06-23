Azerbaijan okays action plan for green energy zone creation in liberated areas

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the action plan for the creation of a green energy zone in the country's liberated territories, Azernews reports.

The decree was adopted on the basis of the Azerbaijani President's decree dated May 3, 2021 "On measures in connection with the creation of a green energy zone in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026".

Wind power plants in Lachin, Kalbajar

Wind power plants will be built in Azerbaijan's Lachin and Kalbajar regions as envisaged by the action plan.

According to the action plan, the Energy Ministry along with Azerenergy OJSC should ensure the construction of wind power plants in these territories.

The ministry is supposed to ensure the preparatory work for the project, the signing of contracts, and the construction of the plants of 400 MW capacity in 2022-2026.

Energy corridor

Moreover, according to the action plan, an energy corridor Azerbaijan-Turkey-Europe will be created, which will be named the Jabrayil energy hub project.

Azerenergy OJSC together with Energy and Economy Ministries should ensure the creation of the Jabrayil energy hub project over the period from 2022 through 2026.

Solar power plant in Jabrayil

Azerbaijan will construct a solar power plant in the liberated Jabrayil region, as reflected in the action plan for the creation of a green energy zone in the country's liberated territories.

Energy Ministry and Azerenergy OJSC should ensure the project preparations, signing of contracts, and construction of stations with a capacity of 240 MW over the period from 2022 through 2026.

Energy-efficient green lighting technologies

Likewise, innovations in the lighting of roads and streets will be applied in the liberated territories.

According to the plan, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Energy and Economy Ministries, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Azerishig OJSC, and local executive authorities should ensure the analysis, definition, harmonization, and approval of requirements for the use of energy-efficient ‘green’ technologies in the lighting of streets and roads in the specified territories over the period from 2022 through 2023.

Electric vehicle charging stations

According to an action plan, electric vehicle charging stations will be installed in the country's liberated territories.

Economy, Energy, Digital Development, and Transport Ministries, together with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Azerenerji OJSC, and Azerishig OJSC, should ensure the installation of electric vehicle charging stations in the liberated territories during the specified period.