Azerbaijan's transit opportunities, oil transportation discussed at int'l conference

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

An international conference on “Transportation of oil and oil products through the South Caucasus transport corridor” was held in Batumi, Georgia, Azernews reports, citing ADY Express LLC.

One of the discussion points at the conference was the capacity of the ports and oil terminals of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, their capabilities, and the capabilities of the railways.

Speaking at the event, ADY Express LLC logistics department’s head Yusif Ramazanov briefed on the transportation of such cargo by Azerbaijani Railways. He also spoke about the transit opportunities of the country in general for the transportation of oil and oil products.

The conference participants discussed the latest situation with the transportation and logistics of oil and oil products as a result of geopolitical changes in recent months. Moreover, the issue of launching these products on the world market through the South Caucasus Transport Corridor was in the spotlight. In this regard, the participants of the corridor were provided with extensive information on transport, logistics, and infrastructure opportunities. In addition, the conference participants were given the opportunity to establish new commercial contacts during meetings and negotiations.

During the event, the participants also discussed the future prospects of the Central Asia-Caucasus-Europe/West route and exchanged views on increasing the efficiency of cooperation in the logistics sector.